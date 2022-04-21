Advertisement

Senator Chuck Grassley addresses inflation & other concerns at meeting in Onawa

Senator Chuck Grassley addresses the public at his meeting in Onawa.
Senator Chuck Grassley addresses the public at his meeting in Onawa.
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONAWA, IA (KTIV) - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa addressed questions about inflation and trust in the federal government at a town hall meeting in Onawa Wednesday afternoon.

The Republican blamed the Biden administration’s energy policies for adding to the recent increase in inflation.

Grassley also said the administration’s immigration policy has added to inflationary pressures, saying, “People don’t like it that the president of the United States isn’t enforcing our immigration laws.”

Grassley also addressed questions from locals worried about how the rising price of meat will affect farming and ranching. He says he and U.S. Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska have a plan to help.

“In Nebraska and Iowa, you can’t sometimes get a market,” said Grassley. “Or if you do, maybe you can’t deliver your cattle in 30 days. So Fischer and I have a legislation that will guarantee these farmers a fair price, and also that they’ll be able to market their cattle within 14 days.”

Grassley also mentioned bipartisanship is the key to restoring the nation’s trust in the national government.

He believes that holding face-to-face meetings, and addressing people’s concerns, are the key to being a representative of the people of Iowa.

