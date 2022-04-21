Sheriff: 17-year-old accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit in northeast Nebraska

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska teen has been arrested after authorities say he broke into a residence, sexually assaulted a woman and led law enforcement on a chase through two counties.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Gabriel Safty has been charged with burglary, false imprisonment, first-degree sexual assault and several other felony charges.

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading law enforcement on a pursuit. (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says just after midnight Thursday they responded to a reported break-in and sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh. The initial report authorities received claimed Safty, armed with a handgun, broke into the residence and sexually assaulted a woman living there. Safty allegedly assaulted the victim after tying her up and threatening to shoot her.

After the alleged assault, authorities say Safty stole the victim’s SUV and fled the area. The sheriff’s office says they located the SUV traveling eastbound on Highway 32 northeast of Leigh. Authorities followed the SUV as it made its way into Cuming County, and once additional law enforcement was nearby officers tried to pull it over. The SUV did not stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Authorities say the pursuit continued until about two miles west of West Point, where the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office deployed a deflation device. One of the SUV’s tires was deflated and it eventually pulled onto the shoulder of the highway.

While the SUV was still in gear, Safty reportedly jumped out and ran into a nearby field. A perimeter was then set up by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Cuming and Stanton County Sheriff Offices. By 2:40 a.m. Safty was taken into custody after being found at a nearby farm residence. He was taken to the juvenile detention center in Madison County, Nebraska pending a detention hearing.

