Advertisement

Sheriff: 17-year-old accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit in northeast Nebraska

This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska...
This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska authorities.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska teen has been arrested after authorities say he broke into a residence, sexually assaulted a woman and led law enforcement on a chase through two counties.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Gabriel Safty has been charged with burglary, false imprisonment, first-degree sexual assault and several other felony charges.

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading law...
Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading law enforcement on a pursuit.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says just after midnight Thursday they responded to a reported break-in and sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh. The initial report authorities received claimed Safty, armed with a handgun, broke into the residence and sexually assaulted a woman living there. Safty allegedly assaulted the victim after tying her up and threatening to shoot her.

After the alleged assault, authorities say Safty stole the victim’s SUV and fled the area. The sheriff’s office says they located the SUV traveling eastbound on Highway 32 northeast of Leigh. Authorities followed the SUV as it made its way into Cuming County, and once additional law enforcement was nearby officers tried to pull it over. The SUV did not stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Authorities say the pursuit continued until about two miles west of West Point, where the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office deployed a deflation device. One of the SUV’s tires was deflated and it eventually pulled onto the shoulder of the highway.

While the SUV was still in gear, Safty reportedly jumped out and ran into a nearby field. A perimeter was then set up by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Cuming and Stanton County Sheriff Offices. By 2:40 a.m. Safty was taken into custody after being found at a nearby farm residence. He was taken to the juvenile detention center in Madison County, Nebraska pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashleigh Wabasha
Body of missing Santee Sioux Nation woman found
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area
Ashleigh Wabasha
FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

Latest News

A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
Bill in Tennessee requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/21/22
A beautiful Thursday before storm chances return
Dog Walk Forecast: Beck
Dog Walk Forecast: Beck
First responders take off hazmat gear after the emergency practice run
Local first responders participate in emergency training exercise