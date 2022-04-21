Siouxlanders pick up hats and accessories to prepare for Derby & Dreams

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - After a two year pandemic pause, “Derby & Dreams,” a big fundraiser for the Pier Center for Autism, is back.

On Wednesday night, Siouxlanders had the opportunity to rent “Kentucky Derby”-style hats, bow ties and suspenders to look the part for the event on May 7th.

The 9th Annual event is coming up May 7th, but Wednesday’s event was all about making sure guests can look their best next month.

“We’ve been doing this for nine years. And it was from our original founder, it was his idea. And we have always had it on that first Saturday, because that’s when the derby actually runs. And so it’s a live event. And so we’re there cheering on doing other activities and just dressing up like we’re at the Kentucky Derby,” said Jan Turbes, Pier Center For Autism Education Director.

Guests can enjoy the fun of dressing up as if they were at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. But, they’re also raising money to support the Pier Center for Autism.

“Well, this is our only very large, or we try to make it our largest fundraiser for the year. And all of the proceedings will stay here in the community will be at the pier center. And we’re wanting to build an outside activities for the kids sensory garden. Regular gardens and some play equipment,” said Turbes.

People could rent, or buy, hats and other accessories provided by the New Stage Players Theatre. Those supporting the cause say the Pier Center for Autism is a place that can make a difference.

“My son and his brother’s life would be totally different had we had a Pier Center 35 years ago. So I support the peer center for all the positive interventions that families are going to be able to see in their lives and the differences that it will make as these young men and young women grow up,” said Marilyn Turner, Pier Center For Autism Supporter.

All of the proceeds from the event go to support the Pier Center for Autism. More information about the Derby & Dreams event can be found on their Facebook page.

