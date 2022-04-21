Students build their own ‘Terracotta Warriors’ while studying ancient China

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at East Middle School in Sioux City experienced hands-on learning about ancient Chinese artifacts through a special project on Thursday.

Heidi Strong, a sixth-grade teacher, says she had the idea to have her class build their own Terracotta Warriors from a project she did while in high school.

Students used examples of Terracotta Warriors unearthed in China to create their own version. Strong told the class some 8,000 Terracotta Warriors have been discovered in real life, but thousands more are assumed to be still hidden.

“That’s my goal as a teacher is to bring history to life for my students. And I find that the more activities that I can do with them, the more that they remember the information, which helps connect it for them. They’ll always remember the Terracotta Warriors from sixth grade World Regions and Cultures,” said Strong.

Lainey McCauley is a sixth-grade student in Strong’s class. McCauley says she’s learning way more from a hands-on activity like building Terracotta Warriors than a paper project.

“Yeah, cuz I feel like when you work with a paper project and then you lose it, you’re gonna forget about it over time when you really work on something you’re gonna really remember it,” said Lainey McCauley, a sixth-grade student.

After their warriors dry, Strong says students will be able to take their statutes home.

