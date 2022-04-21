‘We had a lot of concerns about outgrowing the other building ‘ - Laurel, NE builds new fire hall

LAUREL, NE (KTIV) - Laurel, Nebraska’s brand new fire and rescue hall is a welcome sight for both the department, and the people living in, and around, Laurel.

“Three, four years ago, we had a lot of concerns about outgrowing the other building,” said Regg Pehrson, Secretary/Treasurer of the Laurel Fire Board. “The community even took surveys over the last three, four years, and that was one of the major concerns is a new fire hall.”

Work on the new fire hall started in March of 2021 and is expected to be finished and operational within the next month. It’s a big upgrade from the original, which was built in the early 1960s.

“This one is three times the size, four times the size of the original,” said Pehrson. “The original is 2500 square foot, this is close to 11,000 square foot. Where we had six bays before, we’ve got nine with two drive-thru doors.”

“We had more trucks than that at the time,” said Kyle Knudsen, Safety Training Officer and EMT with the Laurel Fire & Rescue Department. “It did not allow for all of our trucks to be in the same building. One of the trucks was stored in one of the city’s buildings.”

Along with the much-needed size increase, the new Laurel Fire & Rescue Station will also be key in helping the department respond and prepare for fires and emergencies more efficiently.

“The new hall is located on the highway now,” said Knudsen. “The old hall was located on 1st Street four or five blocks off of the highway. So we were driving through residential areas from the old hall to get to the highway to respond. So being on the highway will allow us to respond to calls faster.”

Additionally, having all the trucks in the same place will cut down response time by allowing the department to prepare and load up trucks before an emergency call.

The hall also features separate garage bays for ambulances and a truck washing station, as well as a kitchen, offices and a conference hall. Those last three amenities should be done about a month after the trucks are loaded into the station.

More space in the new station has also allowed the department to buy a new pumper truck, and a new equipment truck.

