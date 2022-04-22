Advertisement

Dordt Defenders drop two in a doubleheader with Concordia

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders have dropped their last five games, but looked to turn it around on Thursday afternoon as they hosted Concordia for a doubleheader.

Game one of the doubleheader started out with Concordia. In the top of the 1st with a runner on first and second, Jesse Garcia swings right down center field and the Bulldogs are go for it. Joey Grabanski runs it in for a score and Jaidan Quinn follows after. Concordia goes up 2-0.

In the bottom of the second the Defenders respond. Logan De Vries hammers one deep into left field and says see ya! The Defenders add a two run homer of their own to tie it up at 2.

To the top of the fifth, Jaidan Quinn sends one up the middle but the Defenders play some great defense to come up with two outs.

It ultimately wouldn’t be enough today for the Defenders. Concordia takes game one by a final score of 3-2.

Concordia would go on to win game two by a final score of 15-3.

