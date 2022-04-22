‘Easter Santa Bunny’ cited as prosecutor in Iowa cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A check of Iowa’s online court system shows a unique name for the prosecutor in hundreds of cases: The Easter Bunny.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that on April 4, online docket sheets for hundreds of Polk County cases were revised to indicate the prosecution had been transferred from an assistant county attorney to “Easter Santa Bunny.”

An assistant county attorney says the situation stems from a recent realignment of cases within the county attorney’s office. Some cases were “transferred” to the Easter Bunny until all the work on the digital case transfer could be finished.

Lucas says it appears that the Judicial Branch and the IT department decided to use the fake placeholder name.

