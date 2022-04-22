Advertisement

Estherville Lincoln Central hosts 100th running of the Dick Barrett Relays

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Thursday was a big day in Estherville as Estherville Lincoln Central hosted the 100th running of the Dick Barrett relays for the boys, and the 50th running for the girls.

The relays are in the namesake of longtime ELC track and field head coach Dick Barrett.

In the shotput, Spencer’s Caleb Klein takes the gold with a toss of 43′7″.

For the Boys 400, Max Adams held off the other runners to take the victory.

The Spirit Lake boys dominated this meet. They jumped ahead to a hefty lead in the boys 4X200 to take first place.

In the distance medley, it was more Indians success. They defeated second place Spencer by 9 seconds and were the only team to finish under four minutes.

In the 110-meter hurdles Jack Latham rolls past the competition finishing in 14.57 seconds.

But the main event was the girls 200. It was a photo finish between Spencer and Okoboji look at spencer and Okoboji. It was determined that Spencer won by just a tenth of a second.

