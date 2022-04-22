Isolated storms possible through Saturday, but some could be strong

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday brought the first 80-degree reading to Sioux City since way back on October 8 but it came with humidity and a much stronger wind.

A front will be pushing toward western Siouxland tonight and there will be a chance of a few isolated storms trying to develop along that.

If any storms are able to fire up, there’s a chance of a couple being strong to severe although they should lose some of their intensity later in the night when they try to push to the east.

It will stay a very warm night with lows in the mid 60s.

While we could see some isolated thunderstorms Saturday morning, the best chance will come in the afternoon and evening hours in eastern Siouxland and once again some of these could be strong to severe with hail and wind being the primary threats.

Saturday will be another pretty warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s for many of us.

The wind is going to be a big factor into the weekend as well.

The wind could gust over 50 miles per hour at times and that will put most of Siouxland in a Wind Advisory Saturday into Saturday evening.

This storm system moves to the east of Siouxland by Saturday night and Sunday will be feeling a lot different with highs only in the mid 50s as we’ll be seeing quite a few clouds and still some pretty windy conditions.

Monday will see a better return of the sun although a breeze will still be blowing and highs will be below average as we get into the low 50s.

I’ll take a closer look into your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.