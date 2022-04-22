Advertisement

Le Mars Bulldogs come up victorious with overtime win over Unity Christian

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Two Siouxland teams battled it out on the pitch Thursday night as the high school soccer season continues on.

The Le Mars Bulldogs hosted the Unity Christian Knights. Both teams were coming off a win and hoping to add one more.

Starting off in the first half, Jovany Kabongo knocks one in to find the back of the net. That ties the game up at 1-1.

In the second half, the Knights attempt a corner kick, but keeper Arik Burnett makes a huge stop for the Bulldogs.

Next, Stephen Schreurs gets a free kick for the Knights, and Burnett comes up with the big stop again leaping into the air for this one.

The clock continues to wind down in the second half, with both teams looking for a goal.. Unity Christian’s Sam Eppinga attempts one but the Bulldogs make the stop.

This one would go all the way to overtime and the Bulldogs would come out on top winning 2-1.

