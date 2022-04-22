Advertisement

Onawa home a total loss after Thursday night fire

Fire fighters were called to a structure fire Thursday night and were at the scene until early...
Fire fighters were called to a structure fire Thursday night and were at the scene until early Friday morning.(Sherry Golden)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - A home in a northwest Iowa community is a total loss after a late-night fire Thursday.

The Onawa Fire Department says they got a report of a structure fire at about 11 p.m. on Maple Street. When the first crew got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.

Authorities say the fire began spreading throughout the home and into the garage, causing major damage. The family living in the home was able to escape the fire unharmed.

Multiple area fire departments were called in for assistance, with the fire being under control by 12:30 a.m. Crews were at the scene for several more hours conducting overhaul and salvage.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office has also been contacted to assist in locating the fire’s origin.

