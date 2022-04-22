Advertisement

One person sent to hospital after semi vs pickup crash in Palo Alto County

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - A crash between a semi and a pickup Thursday night in northwest Iowa sent one person to the hospital.

The Palo County Sheriff’s Office says at about 8:30 p.m. they responded to an accident west of Emmetsburg.

Investigators say the crash happened when a westbound pickup on 360th Street crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound semi. After the initial collision, the pickup continued to go westbound down the roadway before rolling onto its top. At the same time, the semi continued eastbound, crossed the center line and ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Shane Girres of Graettinger, Iowa, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released by the sheriff’s office. The semi’s driver, 29-year-old Sebastian Holzman of Spencer, Iowa, was treated for his injuries at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

