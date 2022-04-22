Advertisement

Periodic thunderstorm chances and lots of wind as we head into the weekend

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
**High Wind Warning for Holt County from noon Friday through 3 AM Saturday**

**Wind Advisory for western and central Siouxland from 1 PM Friday through 7 AM Saturday, and eastern Siouxland from 10 AM Saturday to 7 PM Saturday**

**High Wind Watch for western Siouxland from 7 PM Friday through 7 AM Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A round of thunderstorms have moved through Siouxland early this morning with brief downpours, lightning and some small hail being reported.

Those will be wrapped up by mid-morning with a bit of clearing possible in the afternoon.

That is when we warm the temperatures up into the 70s and 80s and some of far western Siouxland could approach 90 degrees.

The wind will be strong with gusts up to 50 miles per hour today and those gusts could reach 60 miles per hour on Saturday.

This evening, a few thunderstorms will be possible in western Siouxland.

If those storms can form, large hail and gusty winds would be the biggest risks with the peak time frame between 8 PM and 2 AM.

More storms will be possible in eastern Siouxland Saturday afternoon and evening.

More on the storm chances and strong winds through the day on News 4.

