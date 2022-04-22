Advertisement

Senate releases proposed rules for Ravnsborg impeachment trial

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Senate has released its proposed rules for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The rules, which were posted online Friday, require the attorney general to file a written answer to the articles of impeachment by June 1. Ravnsborg or his counsel are required to appear for the trial, which is scheduled for June 21.

Senators who have questions for the trial are required to submit questions to the presiding officer, which according to the rules would be the president of the Senate, by June 13. Those questions will be provided to both parties by June 16.

Any subpoenas must be submitted to the presiding officer by June 1.

At the start of the trial, the prosecuting attorneys will have one hour for an opening statement to present the case for impeachment. Ravnborg’s attorney will also have an hour to present the case against impeachment. Each side will also have four hours to present witness testimony, exhibits and cross-examine witnesses.

If Ravnsborg testifies, he will not face any time limits for his testimony.

Ravnsborg can be removed from office if the Senate votes to sustain any article of impeachment. That vote, however, must be supported by two-thirds of the Senate.

Senators will vote on the rules Tuesday.

Ravnsborg’s trial in the Senate comes after he was impeached by the House earlier this month for his role in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in September of 2020.

