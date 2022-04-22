Sioux City man accused of threatening woman with knife, stealing work van

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is in custody after police say he assaulted a driver and threatened to kill and rape her and her son before driving off with the van, crashing it a short time later.

According to court documents, on Thursday around 4 a.m., the victim was working for Short Staffed when she picked up four male parties from their work and was told to drive them home. The victim dropped off three of the four men at various locations. The defendant, 37-year-old Joshue Tafolla, was sitting in the front passenger seat and authorities say he was the last to be dropped off at approximately 5:45 a.m.

The victim stated Tafolla began to make threats to kill and rape her and her son. He became very aggressive, punching and breaking the window and punching the dashboard. The victim had observed a knife in Tafolla’s pocket prior to the threats. At the same time, she continued to drive the vehicle and tried to calm Tafolla down.

A short time later, she jumped out of the moving van at a low speed after entering Interstate 29 westbound, and Tafolla got into the driver’s seat and took off, leaving the victim alone on the Interstate.

The van was located a short time later after Tafolla wrecked it into a parked vehicle on the 2400 block of Clark St. Tafolla was located by police walking in the area of 14th and Jackson and placed into custody.

