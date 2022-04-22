Advertisement

Time is running out for Nebraska voters to register for the primary election

(WGEM)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - There are several key deadlines coming up for Nebraskans wanting to vote in the primary election on May 10.

Specifically, there are three deadlines Nebraskans need to be aware of.

Nebraskans that plan to register to vote online, have until midnight, April 22, to get that done. If you miss that deadline, you can register in person at your local courthouse by May 2. The primary election is on May 10, and all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on that day.

One of the marquee races on May 10 is the Republican primary for governor. There are currently nine candidates registered, and only one of them will l advance to the general. If you want to vote for that race, you must be registered as a Republican voter by May 2.

“The Republicans have closed their ballot, you can only vote the congressional race. The Democrats, Libertarians and Legal Marijuana NOW Party have opened up their ballots. So if a nonpartisan asks to vote a Democratic ballot, they get the full Democrat ballot,” said Joan Spencer, Dakota County Clerk.

Bottom line, if you want your ballot to count, it must be returned to the courthouse, mailed in or dropped off at a ballot box by May 10 at 8 p.m.

“All early voter ballots have to be returned by 8 p.m. On election night, we have a dropbox out in the front of the courthouse and that will be locked at 8 p.m.,” said Spencer.

Nebraska does allow early mail-in and in-person voting. No ID is required to register to vote in Nebraska, but you must provide your social security number and sign a form attesting you are an eligible voter.

For more information on voting in Nebraska, follow this link.

