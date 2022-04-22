Advertisement

Wisconsin congressman leads group of Republicans to push for Title 42 extension at US-Mexico Border

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) visited the Southwest borders in San Diego, California and Yuma, Arizona.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection anticipates an increase in border encounters following the end of the CDC’s Title 42 Public Health Order next month, but a group of Republicans is asking President Joe Biden to keep the order in place.

Earlier this month, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) visited the Southwest border sectors in San Diego, California and Yuma, Arizona.

“The first night we were there we hung around the border for maybe 45 minutes. We saw two groups [of] 70-80 people coming across,” he said. “When you have this many people you have to do paperwork for everybody coming across.”

Grothman is leading a group of 53 Republicans who sent a letter to Biden asking him to reconsider ending the emergency public health order known as Title 42.

The order was put in place in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It allowed the Border Patrol to quickly send migrants back to their countries without filing paperwork on the grounds of a communicable disease.

The group of Republicans cites health and drug trafficking concerns as well as overworked Border Patrol agents as reasons the order should stay in place, but the Biden Administration said it’s ending the order on May 23.

“I think it’s important to remember this is not an immigration authority,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary. “It is a health authority that Congress gave the CDC authority to make a determination about, about whether it needs to stay in place or not.”

Some Democrats, including Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), believe Title 42 should stay in place.

“I think Title 42 should stay simply because we still have a pandemic here in the U.S.,” said Cuellar.

According to the CDC, new COVID cases have dropped from a 1.2 million high in January, but the latest data shows an uptick in certain areas across the country.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska...
Sheriff: 17-year-old accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit in northeast Nebraska
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries
Ashleigh Wabasha
Body of missing Santee Sioux Nation woman found
Drone footage captures the widespread construction along the Missouri Riverfront in Sioux City.
Chris Larsen Park riverfront project on pace to open by end of 2022

Latest News

Absentee voting increases in South Dakota during pandemic
Absentee voting for South Dakota’s June primaries begins Friday
The Emerson Police Department currently operates with only one full-time officer. The new...
Ricketts to sign bill meant to strengthen Nebraska’s law enforcement workforce
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
‘A smear campaign’: Herbster again denies accusations of sexual misconduct
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Rep. Randy Feenstra hosting convention with former Vice President Mike Pence
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in...
Former President Trump to hold rally in Nebraska