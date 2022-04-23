ABBA tribute band Rajaton to host concert Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Finnish group, Rajaton, will perform songs made famous by “Abba” at the Orpheum Theater during a tribute concert on Saturday.

The group normally performs acapella style, though once they started to perform songs by Abba, they never looked back.

Rajaton flew to Sioux City on Thursday and they’re leaving Saturday, so it’s a concert you won’t want to miss. The concert is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m., and the group says American crowds love to party.

“I think we consider ourselves really lucky. Because we always get the completely the best out of all the places, we meet wonderful people, then we meet all the most gifted musicians that we get to sing and play with. So I think we are super grateful and happy,” said Essi Wuorela, a soprano for the group.

Tickets for the show are still available on the Sioux City Symphony website.

