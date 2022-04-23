Food Bank of Siouxland hosts its last Empty Bowls Fundraiser after 18 years, now looks ahead to new fundraiser

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Many people gathered on Friday night to fight hunger in Siouxland, by supporting the Food Bank of Siouxland’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

It was a night to enjoy lots of different soup options for dinner which were donated by local restaurants. There was also a live and silent auction, live music and dancing. Each guest also received a hand-painted bowl made by local artists.

The event is the Food Bank of Siouxland’s biggest fundraiser, and helps to make sure the organization can support Siouxlanders year-round.

“This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year. And without this event, it would be difficult to make sure that we have the funds to feed those in need, especially with the increase that we’ve seen over the last two years, this event is needed more than ever. And we’re just happy to be back in person to make sure that we can do that,” said Valerie Petersen, Food Bank of Siouxland Associate Executive Director.

The Food Bank of Siouxland says it would not be able to operate, if it weren’t for the support that people provide throughout the year.

“For every dollar that is donated, we can provide up to five meals for hungry, hungry families and individuals, again throughout Siouxland. So every dollar that we raise can be turned back in to continue programs like our backpack program, mobile pantry and school mobile pantry, and make sure that they are around here for the foreseeable future,” said Jake Wanderscheid, Food Bank Of Siouxland Executive Director.

Some big news was also announced on Friday night at the event. After 18 years, it’s the last Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Food Bank of Siouxland. Next year, the organization will host a new food bank fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.