High school soccer rocks through Sioux City on Friday night
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
USHL
Sioux City 4 Omaha 1 F
CBB
Northwestern 3 Jamestown 6 F
Northwestern 0 Jamestown 7 F
CSB
Midland 10 Mount Marty 3 F
Concordia 7 Briar Cliff 2 F
College of Saint Mary 2 Northwestern 3 F
Midland 4 Mount Marty 5 F
Concordia 5 Briar Cliff 1 F
SOCC
S.C West 6 Sgt. Bluff-Luton (G) 0 F
MLB
NY Mets 3 Arizona 1 7
Miami 0 Atlanta 3 F
Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2 F
St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 2 F
Colorado Detroit PPD
Toronto 4 Houston 3 F
Baltimore 5 LA Angels 3 7
Chicago WSox 1 Minnesota 2 F
Cleveland 1 NY Yankees 4 F
Texas 5 Oakland 1 7
Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 4 F
LOS 2 San Diego 1 6
Kansas City 1 Seattle 4 7
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3 F
San Francisco 7 Washington 1 F
NBA
Miami 110 Atlanta 111 F
Milwaukee 111 Chicago 81 F
Phoenix 73 New Orleans 72 3
NHL
Washington 1 Arizona 0 2
Ottawa 2 Columbus 1 F/OT
Colorado 3 Edmonton 6 F
Seattle 3 Minnesota 6 F
