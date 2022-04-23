Advertisement

High school soccer rocks through Sioux City on Friday night

By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

USHL

Sioux City 4 Omaha 1 F

CBB

Northwestern 3 Jamestown 6 F

Northwestern 0 Jamestown 7 F

CSB

Midland 10 Mount Marty 3 F

Concordia 7 Briar Cliff 2 F

College of Saint Mary 2 Northwestern 3 F

Midland 4 Mount Marty 5 F

Concordia 5 Briar Cliff 1 F

SOCC

S.C West 6 Sgt. Bluff-Luton (G) 0 F

MLB

NY Mets 3 Arizona 1 7

Miami 0 Atlanta 3 F

Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2 F

St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 2 F

Colorado Detroit PPD

Toronto 4 Houston 3 F

Baltimore 5 LA Angels 3 7

Chicago WSox 1 Minnesota 2 F

Cleveland 1 NY Yankees 4 F

Texas 5 Oakland 1 7

Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 4 F

LOS 2 San Diego 1 6

Kansas City 1 Seattle 4 7

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3 F

San Francisco 7 Washington 1 F

NBA

Miami 110 Atlanta 111 F

Milwaukee 111 Chicago 81 F

Phoenix 73 New Orleans 72 3

NHL

Washington 1 Arizona 0 2

Ottawa 2 Columbus 1 F/OT

Colorado 3 Edmonton 6 F

Seattle 3 Minnesota 6 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska...
Sheriff: 17-year-old accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit in northeast Nebraska
Joshue Tafolla arrested Thursday
Sioux City man accused of threatening woman with knife, stealing work van
Fire fighters were called to a structure fire Thursday night and were at the scene until early...
Onawa home a total loss after Thursday night fire
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury...
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries

Latest News

Hannah Sjerven scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and No. 17th-ranked South...
South Dakota Challenge returns for 2022
Unity Christian's Stephen Schreurs prepares to make a free kick
Le Mars Bulldogs come up victorious with overtime win over Unity Christian
Runners race to the finish line at the 100th running of the Dick Barrett Relays
Estherville Lincoln Central hosts 100th running of the Dick Barrett Relays
Logan De Vries swings to hit a homerun
Dordt Defenders drop two in a doubleheader with Concordia