High winds Saturday causing slew of grassfires around Siouxland

High winds have been contributing to major grass fires in the Siouxland area
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUXLAND (KTIV) - Multiple fire departments around Siouxland are reporting grass fires due to high winds.

KTIV Reporter Amber Salas was on the scene of a fire on Highway C44 and Lake Avenue in Merrill, Iowa. Travel is not advised through there at this time.

According to the Ponca Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, a fire started off of Highway 12 near Willis. They said this in a Facebook post recommending to be careful of the traffic going through town.

Nebraska 511 reported that Highway 51 between Highway 77 and 75 is closed due to a fire. There is no information about this fire. KTIV Meteorologist Jaret Lansford tweeted this picture from the Storm Team 4 weather radar showing smoke from a fire rather than actual rain.

