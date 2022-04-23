High winds Saturday causing slew of grassfires around Siouxland

SIOUXLAND (KTIV) - Multiple fire departments around Siouxland are reporting grass fires due to high winds.

I’m on the scene of multiple grass fires in Merrill. The area is off highway C44 and Lake Avenue. Roads are blocked and no cars are able to travel through at this time. Tractors have been called in to help firefighters @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/GfOYwHOU1W — Amber Salas (@AmberSalasKTIV) April 23, 2022

KTIV Reporter Amber Salas was on the scene of a fire on Highway C44 and Lake Avenue in Merrill, Iowa. Travel is not advised through there at this time.

Out here in Dakota County, NE at the intersection of Hwy 12 and Oakdale road. What started out as a grass fire, formed into a bigger issue as the blaze started moving towards houses on Oakdale. pic.twitter.com/lBM9sANS2M — Austin Tanner (@TVAustinT) April 23, 2022

According to the Ponca Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, a fire started off of Highway 12 near Willis. They said this in a Facebook post recommending to be careful of the traffic going through town.

This is actually not rain; smoke from a large fire between Macy and Lyons is showing up on radar. Highway 51 west of Decatur has been closed in both directions because of the fire. pic.twitter.com/DIbttUdyq0 — Jaret Lansford (@JaretKTIV4) April 23, 2022

Nebraska 511 reported that Highway 51 between Highway 77 and 75 is closed due to a fire. There is no information about this fire. KTIV Meteorologist Jaret Lansford tweeted this picture from the Storm Team 4 weather radar showing smoke from a fire rather than actual rain.

