Iowa State research team wins $1,000,000 for new process that removes carbon dioxide from atmosphere

A research team at Iowa State University has won a prestigious award for developing a new way that could remove thousands of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A research team at Iowa State University has won a prestigious award for developing a new way that could remove thousands of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.

The team won a $1,000,000 prize from XPRIZE Carbon Removal as a way to help advance its vision of removing a major greenhouse gas from the environment in the hope of slowing climate change.

According to the research team, the process works as followed:

“Plants draw carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere to produce biomass as part of photosynthesis. But that carbon storage is often temporary. When plants die and decay, they release that stored carbon back into the atmosphere.

The carbon removal team at the Bioeconomy Institute uses biomass from crop residues, wood, and perennial grasses as stocks for pyrolysis while the plant matter is still rich in carbon. The biochar that results from the process can be added to agricultural fields, gardens, or yards as a soil amendment that improves soil health and further increases carbon storage potential...

...During pyrolysis, biomass is heated in the absence of oxygen, yielding a carbon-rich material known as biochar, which is a form of charcoal. Brown and his team have shown that biochar is an effective means of storing carbon in the soil, a practice known as sequestration, which keeps the carbon out of the atmosphere.”

“Pyrolysis does require energy to heat the biomass, but we’re now able to self-heat the process,” said Robert Brown, Iowa State Anson Marston Distinguished Professor in Engineering and co-director of Iowa State’s Bioeconomy Institute.

The carbon removal team has partnered with Iowa-based Stine Seed Company and Frontline Bioenergy to build a demonstration-scale pyrolyzer. The pyrolyzer will be capable of capturing and sequestering the equivalent of over 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide a year.

The new pyrolyzer is slated to be built near Redfield, Iowa, and to come online this summer.

“Even if we make heroic efforts to reduce the rates of global greenhouse gas emissions, we’ll still overshoot the targets necessary to avoid large climate impacts. We need to look at solutions that actively remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. We think pyrolysis will be one of those solutions,” said Brown.

The carbon removal team is also in the running for an even larger award from XPRIZE of up to $50 million that will be determined in 2025.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

