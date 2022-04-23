Advertisement

Macy, NE residents cleared to go back home

Residents asked to evacuate Macy, Nebraska due to massive grass fires
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE:

MACY, Neb. (KTIV) - Residents of Macy, NE have been cleared to return home.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska updated its Facebook post late Saturday afternoon with the following information:

“The fire has been contained. It is safe to return to your homes. Residents south of Macy be mindful there are a few small hotspots and fire crews are still working to get them out.

We are grateful for all those who came to help in some way especially the neighboring fire crews and law enforcement agencies. Stay safe everyone.”

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MACY, Neb. (KTIV) - Residents of Macy, NE are asked to evacuate town.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon asking residents to evacuate Macy until a fire is under control. They say Walthill Public School is open as a shelter.

As of a most recent update, they say fire crews has the fire under control and advise to stay away from the south side of Macy.

