SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over two thousand people are without power in Sioux City.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company, they report that 2,132 people are experiencing a power outage.

MidAmerican also says that that there are two spots that don’t have power. They say they are currently working on one of the spots at this moment.

