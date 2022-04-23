Sergeant Bluff-Luton splits home triangular with Spencer, Harlan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In their first ever home triangular tournament, the SBL warriors split their matchups with Spencer and Harlan 1-2 and 1-0 F/PK, respectively!

SOCC

Harlan 0 - Sgt. Bluff-Luton (B) 1 F/PK

Spencer 4 - Harlan (B) 1 F

Spencer 2 - Sgt. Bluff-Luton (B)1F

Bishop Heelan 1 ADM (G) 0F

CBB

Northwestern 7 - Morningside 9 F

Hastings 8 - Doane 10 F

Buena Vista 15 - Luther College 5 F

Concordia 9 - Dordt 2 F

Briar Cliff 0 -Mount Marty 5 F

CSB

College of Saint Mary 4 - Dordt 2 F

Morningside 3 - Northwestern 4 F/7

Midland 6 - Briar Cliff 2 F

Omaha 10 South Dakota 3 F

Morningside 13 Northwestern 2 F/5

Concordia 6 Mount Marty 7 F

Omaha 8 South Dakota 1 F

