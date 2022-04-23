South Dakota Challenge returns for 2022

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As we’re starting to close down to the college track season, there’s still a couple big meets left to run. The bigger of the few being the Drake Relays coming up next week, then we have the likes of the South Dakota Challenge which brings all local colleges around to compete for glory and a shot at nationals.

Today was the second of three days at the USD Challenge, where Javelin, Hammer throw, Pole Vault and the 200m competed. Starting off in the women’s Javelin, Buena Vista’s Rebecca Simpson throws for 38.49 meters putting her 4th overall on the day.

In the men’s and women’s 200 meter dash both competing Friday afternoon. In the 9th heat Sara Reifenrath of USD records an impressive 23.44 seconds to earn her first overall as the only woman to finish in 24 seconds.

In the men’s 200 meters, reigning national champ, Ben Jefferies pulls out ahead early on and he was gone, coming in at 21.22 seconds to take top spot overall on the day. All of the top 8 runners in the men’s 200 finished in under 22 seconds.

Saturday is the final day wrapping up the rest of the events starting bright and early at 10:00 am.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.