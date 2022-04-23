Strong winds whip through Siouxland Saturday with strong storms possible in the East

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a warm and windy start to the weekend in the KTIV viewing area. Although temperatures are pleasant outdoors, the wind has made it difficult to enjoy anything outside Saturday. Highs have soared back into the 70s and 80s, but we continue to see a southwestern wind whip through the region between 30 and 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts this afternoon are between 50 and 60 miles per hour across Siouxland.

There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect across central Siouxland that runs through 8 PM this evening. During this time all burning should be avoided. Conditions are favorable for fires to ignite and spread quickly.

This evening in eastern Siouxland there is a slight chance of severe storms to develop. The peak time frame for these storms will between 3 and 7 PM this evening. The primary threats will be high winds and small sized hail.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies overhead with overnight lows dipping into the 40s for many Siouxlanders. The wind will settle some but will still be strong from the west between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Sunday you can expect more cloud cover to build into the region with temperatures falling in the 50s in the afternoon. The wind looks to stick with us through the rest of the weekend with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible from the west throughout the day tomorrow.

We have a nice warm up and some relief from the winds to look forward to leading into the work week, however.

