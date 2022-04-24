Advertisement

Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.(MGN ONLINE)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three children are missing after plunging into the Mississippi River late Saturday day, according to WVUE and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.

No one knows why the children entered the river.

The New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority suspended service of the Algiers-Canal Street ferry so the U.S. Coast Guard can enable its vessels to search the area.

The rescue crews dispatched to the area included a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard cutter Sawfish. Three other boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team were also dispatched, officials said.

The New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans police have also joined the search for the missing children.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds have been contributing to major grass fires in the Siouxland area
High winds Saturday causing slew of grassfires around Siouxland
Residents asked to evacuate Macy, Nebraska due to massive grass fires
Macy, NE residents cleared to go back home
MidAmerican Energy reports that there are outages in two spots in Sioux City
More than 2,000 people in Sioux City experiencing power outage
This evening in eastern Siouxland there is a slight chance of severe storms to develop. The...
Strong winds whip through Siouxland Saturday with strong storms possible in the East
Joshue Tafolla arrested Thursday
Sioux City man accused of threatening woman with knife, stealing work van

Latest News

A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April...
Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks ‘Armenian genocide,’ aims to stop ‘atrocities’
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak