Cool and windy end to the weekend in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are wrapping up a cool and windy day in the KTIV viewing area. This afternoon we have stayed mostly cloudy with highs falling in the upper 40s and 50s across Siouxland. Strong western winds are pulling across the region between 15 and 30 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of western Siouxland for the remainder of the day as well.

Tonight, we look to stay cloudy with overnight lows dipping into the low 30s. A northwest wind will sweep through Siouxland tonight between 15 and 20 miles per hour. Overnight tonight gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be possible.

To kick off our work week, the skies will start to gradual clear as we make our way into the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will feel very similar to today with highs falling in the upper 40s and 50s. The winds will be a factor tomorrow also, northwest winds are expected to blow across Siouxland between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

By Tuesday the winds begin to settle and we gradually warm up leading into next weekend.

