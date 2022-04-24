Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers join former Vice President Mike Pence at 4th District Convention

Congressman Randy Feenstra, Senator Chuck Grassley, and former Vice President Mike Pence smile for a photo at the 4th District Convention
Congressman Randy Feenstra, Senator Chuck Grassley, and former Vice President Mike Pence smile for a photo at the 4th District Convention(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Congressman Randy Feenstra stopped in Carroll, Iowa on Saturday morning for Iowa’s 4th District Convention.

Congressman Feenstra welcomed former Vice President Mike Pence to a breakfast for delegates before the district convention started.

“I’m glad to be here, because victory starts in Iowa,” former Vice President Mike Pence said to the crowd.

The former Vice President spent time speaking with guests and meeting delegates. Senator Grassley says the former Vice President deserves to be recognized for his service.

“I would think we would honor not just the individuals so much as the office that they held, a constitutional office. Whether it’s President or Vice President, I think they deserve appreciation for their public service,” said Senator Grassley.

Each person took time to speak in front of the delegates. Several of the topics discussed included inflation, immigration, high gas prices, and energy independence.

Senator Grassley shared his advice for the former Vice President, and all those who might be running in the upcoming election.

“My advice to him to do is probably what he’s doing right here. Concentrate like I am on the 2022 election, and look to the future of America,” said Senator Grassley.

Senator Grassley also said he’s thankful to have the opportunity to speak with delegates and say ‘thank you.’

“But you see a critical mass of Republicans at the four district conventions we’re having, and it gives me a chance to say thank you to them, and greet them, maybe answer some of their questions,” said Senator Grassley.

Senator Grassley visited the District Conventions in the 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts on Saturday. He says he looks forward to encouraging times for the 2022 election.

