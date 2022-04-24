Advertisement

Muskies end regular season in style over Omaha

Muskies end regular season with 6-2 victory
Muskies end regular season with 6-2 victory(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the post-season already in the palm of their hands, Sioux City went out on Saturday and played Muskie-hockey against Omaha and in turn finished the regular season with a 6-2 victory. They finished the year with a 41-16-4-1 record, and enter the playoffs with the third most points (87) in the USHL

Muskies earned a first round bye before after clinching second place in the Western Conference. The playoff scheduled will be announced in the coming days.

