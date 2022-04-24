A Nebraska city had to be evacuated; the next town over stepped up to help

MACY, NE (KTIV) - A large grass fire Saturday near Lyons caused the evacuation of Macy, Nebraska, a city of about 1,000 people.

It was so windy in Macy that we had to brace ourselves just to film. That’s the conditions firefighters were dealing with as the fire approached the city.

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged as the fire was brought under control. But when the evacuation order was issued, those in town had to find somewhere to go.

The solution? Open Walthill Public School.

“We had like 75 people here in a drop of a hat. So it was it’s a fun day, though, and I should say it’s it was a serious day. But it was a fun day. But the fires are under control. Nobody’s house was damaged or so we’re happy about that,” said Kirk Ahrends, the superintendent.

James Randol, Walthill’s only police officer, was working the prom Friday night until Midnight. But at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, he sprang back into action to open the school to evacuees.

“I kind of was ready to enjoy the day off. But you know what, it didn’t matter. Once we got once I got that call from tribal council... I called Mr. Ahrends right off the bat. It was a goal, you know, he put out a call (to) everybody else,” said Randol.

Macy’s evacuation order was lifted just after 6 p.m., and residents returned from the school and headed back home.

