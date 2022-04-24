Advertisement

A Nebraska city had to be evacuated; the next town over stepped up to help

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACY, NE (KTIV) - A large grass fire Saturday near Lyons caused the evacuation of Macy, Nebraska, a city of about 1,000 people.

It was so windy in Macy that we had to brace ourselves just to film. That’s the conditions firefighters were dealing with as the fire approached the city.

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged as the fire was brought under control. But when the evacuation order was issued, those in town had to find somewhere to go.

The solution? Open Walthill Public School.

“We had like 75 people here in a drop of a hat. So it was it’s a fun day, though, and I should say it’s it was a serious day. But it was a fun day. But the fires are under control. Nobody’s house was damaged or so we’re happy about that,” said Kirk Ahrends, the superintendent.

James Randol, Walthill’s only police officer, was working the prom Friday night until Midnight. But at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, he sprang back into action to open the school to evacuees.

“I kind of was ready to enjoy the day off. But you know what, it didn’t matter. Once we got once I got that call from tribal council... I called Mr. Ahrends right off the bat. It was a goal, you know, he put out a call (to) everybody else,” said Randol.

Macy’s evacuation order was lifted just after 6 p.m., and residents returned from the school and headed back home.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds have been contributing to major grass fires in the Siouxland area
High winds Saturday causing slew of grassfires around Siouxland
Joshue Tafolla arrested Thursday
Sioux City man accused of threatening woman with knife, stealing work van
Residents asked to evacuate Macy, Nebraska due to massive grass fires
Macy, NE residents cleared to go back home
MidAmerican Energy reports that there are outages in two spots in Sioux City
More than 2,000 people in Sioux City experiencing power outage
Fire fighters were called to a structure fire Thursday night and were at the scene until early...
Onawa home a total loss after Thursday night fire

Latest News

Congressman Randy Feenstra, Senator Chuck Grassley, and former Vice President Mike Pence smile...
Iowa lawmakers join former Vice President Mike Pence at 4th District Convention
KTIV Muskies Finale 4-23-22
KTIV Muskies Finale 4-23-22
Residents had to evacuate to Walthill, Nebraska.
Macy, Nebraska was evacuated. Nearby residents stepped up to help.
Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies overhead with overnight lows dipping into the 40s for...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Saturday Forecast