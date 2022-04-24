Advertisement

One dead and at least three hurt in Nebraska wildfires

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska contributed to the death of one person and injured at least three firefighters.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Jodie Fawl said the person died in Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska, but she didn’t have any details available about the death. She says the firefighters’ injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Blazes have been reported in 12 counties around the state since Friday. The state agency says fires were still burning in Perkins, Hayes, Furnas, Red Willow and Frontier counties as of Saturday night.

Several small towns in Nebraska’s southwest and at least one in its northeast had to temporarily evacuate because of the fires.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

