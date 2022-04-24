Advertisement

USHL announces 2022 playoff picture, Muskies to face Lincoln/Waterloo winner

Muskies defeat Stampede
Muskies defeat Stampede
By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Sunday the First Round matchups for the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs. This season, the Clark Cup Playoffs will begin with a three-game First Round series between the #3 and #6 seed and the #4 and #5 seed in each Conference.

In the Western Conference, the third-ranked Lincoln Stars will host the six-seed Waterloo Black Hawks with all three games beginning at 6:05 p.m. CST at the Ice Box in Lincoln, Neb. The winner will go on to face Sioux City in a best-of-five series to advance to the Conference Championships.

