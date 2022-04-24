Yankton breaks ground for new soccer complex

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was an exciting day for the community of Yankton today.

The city broke ground on a new soccer complex this morning and organizers say it’s long awaited.

The project is made possible through community donations, like the large contribution given by Larry and Diane Ness.

Larry says it was an easy cause to support because of his personal ties to the game.

“I’m a grandfather now, my kids are done playing, and their kids are playing so we come here to watch them. So, it is a lot of fun for our entire community,” said Larry Ness, CEO of First National Bank.

First Dakota National Bank, which Ness is CEO of, spearheaded the funding, pitching in one million dollars.

“This community means a lot to us; we’ve lived here 38 years and it has been great for us and anything that we can do to support the community is our responsibility to do it,” said Ness.

The soccer complex will include 7 fields, an athletic training room, and other amenities.

Wes Chambers, who is part of the fundraising committee for the Yankton Youth Soccer Association, says he is excited about what is to come.

“We’ve been working on this for ten years. We have an amazing program here in Yankton, we have 700 kids in the program, but our facilities are long overdue for an upgrade, and we outgrew them. Finally, we are going to have a new complex here for the future, for Yankton and it is not only something that Yankton can be proud of, but the region as well,” said Wes Chamber, Yankton youth soccer association fundraising committee chairman.

To learn more about the Yankton Youth Soccer Association you can follow the link at: https://www.yankton.soccer

