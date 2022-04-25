Advertisement

1 person dead after structure fire in Sheldon, IA

By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities are still investigating the cause behind a fatal structure fire reported just after midnight Monday.

According to the Sheldon Fire Company, at about 12:51 a.m. they were called to a fire on 8th Street. When they got to the scene, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence. Due to the heat and smoke, firefighters were not able to enter the building. Additional fire departments from the area were called in for assistance with the fire.

One fatality was confirmed, and authorities have yet to identify the person. The cause is still under investigation as well.

