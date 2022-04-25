Advertisement

125-year-old Marion church saved from demolition

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life.

The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility. Then, about a year before the derecho the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm the church has sat empty.

”If you take away our historic buildings one at a time then at some point you lose the soul of the community,” said Nick AbouAssaly, Mayor of Marion.

Once filled with people from Sunday mornings to weddings, the church has seen better days. It’s lead to difficulty finding a buyer which put demolition on the horizon. That’s something Mayor AbouAssaly couldn’t bear.

”I would have seen it as a personal failure as the mayor of this city to be honest,” he explained. He pushed for more time in hopes of finding a buyer.

Conlon Construction closed on the building last week, purchasing the property for $98,000 dollars after another buyer fell through.

”What really I’ll say got me to the point of saying let’s go ahead and do this is I would say the Mayor has a lot of passion about that building and that was relayed and obviously he’s representing the community of Marion,” said Matthew Mulligan, President of Conlon Construction.

Brooke Prouty, the Director of the Main Street Program in Marion said the it’s fitting in a community whose motto is to ‘Reach Higher.’

”This is one of the highest points in Marion is the bell tower and so to be able to save this means a lot to our community,” she explained.

It’s unknown at this point what the building will turn into.

”I envision the next 4 or 5 months is really just dreaming what would be a great addition and then we’re going to get after it,” said Mulligan.

A committee of around ten people will be put together to help generate ideas for the space in the coming months.

”You know there’s lots of good ideas about what you can do with a building like this but none of those ideas mattered until we saved the building first,” Mayor AbouAssaly said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Joseph McCauley
Man charged with attempted murder after weekend stabbing in Sioux City
Ethan Hewitt
Arrest made in Nebraska Street shooting in Sioux City
Officials with the Sheldon Fire Company says a house fire was reported early Monday morning,...
1 person dead after structure fire in Sheldon, IA
Fire damages a home along highway C-44 near Merrill, Iowa
One home reportedly destroyed, several fields burned by grass fire near Merrill, Iowa on Saturday

Latest News

On April 25, the school board voted in favor of making Rod Earleywine the interim...
Earleywine selected as interim superintendent for SCCSD
State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln,...
4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Three Iowans among Biden’s commuted sentences
Dog Walk Forecast: Todd, Buck & Millie
Dog Walk Forecast: Todd, Buck & Millie
KTIV Day Planner 4/26/22
Quick warming Tuesday with mild temperatures staying through the week