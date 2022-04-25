Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Connections Area Agency on Aging World Tai Chi Day Demonstration

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the older people of Siouxland, there is an event to keep you active.

The World Tai Chi Day Demonstration is a chance to excercise to become more balanced. A Tai Chi coach will demonstrate moves from his regular lessons.

Connections Area Agency on Aging World Tai Chi Day Demonstration will begin on April 30th at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center at 10 a.m.

If you need any additional information, you can visit their website here.

