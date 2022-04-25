Arrest made in Nebraska Street shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police say a man injured during a shooting back in March has been charged for his role in the incident.

The Sioux City Police Department says Ethan Hewitt, 23, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and several other charges.

The shooting happened on March 21 at a residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street. Police allege Hewitt went to the residence that day and shot at a man living there. The intended victim, who was also armed, fired back at Hewitt, striking him. A short time later Hewitt arrived at local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While Hewitt was recovering in the hospital, police obtained warrants for his arrest and took him into custody on April 15. He was arrested at his residence without incident.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as the situation develops.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.