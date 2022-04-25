Advertisement

Arrest made in Nebraska Street shooting in Sioux City

Ethan Hewitt
Ethan Hewitt(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police say a man injured during a shooting back in March has been charged for his role in the incident.

The Sioux City Police Department says Ethan Hewitt, 23, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and several other charges.

The shooting happened on March 21 at a residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street. Police allege Hewitt went to the residence that day and shot at a man living there. The intended victim, who was also armed, fired back at Hewitt, striking him. A short time later Hewitt arrived at local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While Hewitt was recovering in the hospital, police obtained warrants for his arrest and took him into custody on April 15. He was arrested at his residence without incident.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as the situation develops.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents asked to evacuate Macy, Nebraska due to massive grass fires
Macy, NE residents cleared to go back home
Fire damages a home along highway C-44 near Merrill, Iowa
One home reportedly destroyed, several fields burned by grass fire near Merrill, Iowa on Saturday
Several small towns in Nebraska had to temporarily evacuate due to fires
One dead and at least three hurt in Nebraska wildfires
The snow, strong winds, and freezing rain even made hazardous driving conditions
Thousands without power after spring blizzard in the Dakotas
Those from the town of Macy, Nebraska, found themselves in Walthill during an evacuation.
A Nebraska city had to be evacuated; the next town over stepped up to help

Latest News

Joseph McCauley
Man accused of attempted murder after weekend stabbing in Sioux City
Officials with the Sheldon Fire Company says a house fire was reported early Monday morning,...
1 person dead after structure fire in Sheldon, IA
Dog Walk Forecast: Ziggy
Dog Walk Forecast: Ziggy
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/25/22
A cool Monday with freeze potential by Tuesday morning