A cool Monday with freeze potential by Tuesday morning

KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/25/22
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/25/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
**Freeze Warning for Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford and Sac Counties from 1 AM to 8 AM Tuesday**

**Fire Weather Watch for much of northeast Nebraska for Tuesday afternoon and evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend had wild winds that gusted over 65 miles per hour in several Siouxland cities.

Though the winds are not nearly as strong today, there will still be gusts in the 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Those northwest winds are putting a chill in the air as temperatures start off in the 30s Monday.

We claw our way to near 50 for a high with a fairly similar day to what we saw yesterday.

Some sunshine does break through in the afternoon and we will continue to clear out as we head into the night.

With those clearing skies and the winds calming down, temperatures will be dropping down into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

That means that, if you have any plants outdoors, you will want to bring them inside if possible.

Temperatures will start to warm up after that; more on how warm it gets through the day on News 4.

