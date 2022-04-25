Advertisement

French beans recalled for listeria risk

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.
The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.(FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting a recall because of a potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The company Alpine Fresh, located in Doral, Florida, voluntarily issued the recall isolated to one lot.

The beans are in clear plastic packages marked with lot number 313-626 on the back.

No illnesses linked to the beans have been reported.

The company says it is taking corrective action to prevent this from happening again.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents asked to evacuate Macy, Nebraska due to massive grass fires
Macy, NE residents cleared to go back home
Fire damages a home along highway C-44 near Merrill, Iowa
One home reportedly destroyed, several fields burned by grass fire near Merrill, Iowa on Saturday
Several small towns in Nebraska had to temporarily evacuate due to fires
One dead and at least three hurt in Nebraska wildfires
The snow, strong winds, and freezing rain even made hazardous driving conditions
Thousands without power after spring blizzard in the Dakotas
Those from the town of Macy, Nebraska, found themselves in Walthill during an evacuation.
A Nebraska city had to be evacuated; the next town over stepped up to help

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female...
Woman with legs tied survives fall from 8th floor, suspect charged
Actor Johnny Depp testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday,...
Johnny Depp takes stand for 4th day in libel trial against Amber Heard
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels