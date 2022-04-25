Advertisement

Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents in 2020.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents asked to evacuate Macy, Nebraska due to massive grass fires
Macy, NE residents cleared to go back home
Fire damages a home along highway C-44 near Merrill, Iowa
One home reportedly destroyed, several fields burned by grass fire near Merrill, Iowa on Saturday
Several small towns in Nebraska had to temporarily evacuate due to fires
One dead and at least three hurt in Nebraska wildfires
The snow, strong winds, and freezing rain even made hazardous driving conditions
Thousands without power after spring blizzard in the Dakotas
Those from the town of Macy, Nebraska, found themselves in Walthill during an evacuation.
A Nebraska city had to be evacuated; the next town over stepped up to help

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Ziggy
Dog Walk Forecast: Ziggy
A cool Monday with freeze potential by Tuesday morning
A cool Monday with freeze potential by Tuesday morning
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Ex-fire chief killed, 15 firefighters hurt in Nebraska wildfires
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died.
World’s oldest person dies at age 119