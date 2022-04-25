Advertisement

Man accused of attempted murder after weekend stabbing in Sioux City

Joseph McCauley
Joseph McCauley(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say a 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged stabbing over the weekend in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Joseph McCauley has been charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, use of a dangerous weapon and several other charges.

Documents state at about 6:40 p.m. on April 23 authorities found a stabbing victim at the ‘Save A Lot” on Pierce Street. The victim was reportedly stabbed in his right arm, which severed an artery.

On April 24, the victim regained consciousness and gave a description of his attacker to police. At about 7:40 p.m. that night, police found someone matching that description walking in the area of 16th Street and Douglas Street. This person was taken into custody and identified as McCauley.

Police say McCauley and the victim knew each other and the stabbing was over some sort of disagreement. Court documents state the victim gave McCauley, who is listed as a transient, a place to stay for several days. But eventually, the victim kicked McCauley out.

