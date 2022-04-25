New Pier Center for Autism better serves Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One in 44 children is on the autism spectrum, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Pier Center for Autism has been in its new facility for a few months now, serving Siouxland families within a 90 miles radius.

The new facility is bigger and better, to better serve the growing needs of the autism community.

“We really needed some more space for our kids to move around, and so that we could get more kids into the building as well,” said Miranda Smalley, Clinical Director.

There are rooms for behavior analysis therapy, which is catered to the individual’s needs. The Pier Learning Center is a school-based program.

“It’s a charter classroom, where kids from all over Siouxland are able to come and receive school services if they’re not really thriving in their homeschool environment,” said Smalley.

The Social Smarts program teaches all ages important life skills, like keeping a clean bedroom or tackling the fear of the dentist or doctor’s office.

“It makes it so that they’re able to gain more independence, the more independence the better for all of our kids,” said Smalley. “So it might be things of teaching them how to get dressed, maybe making a bed making their own snack. And then for some of our kids, it’s just learning how to communicate or learning how to socialize with other people.”

Days spent in the Pier Center for Autism are enriching and busy, but there is also time for fun in the brand new gym filled with toys.

The Pier Center officially opened in November after being in the works since 2019. Smalley said the pandemic slowed down both fundraising efforts and construction.

Derby and Dreams is the annual benefit for the Pier Center for Autism. It is May 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Country Celebrations. The event aligns with the Kentucky Derby, outfits, and all. Attendees can watch the running of the roses, and enjoy dinner and live music along with a silent auction.

Now that the new Pier Center is up and running, the focus moves to adding to the grounds.

“So right now we have some really great indoor spaces for our kids, but summer is quickly approaching. We need things like play equipment outside, we’re looking at gardening and things like that. This will kind of give our kids a wide variety of experiences, working on gross motor skills and fine motor skills, working with their sensory needs and things like that,” said Smalley.

