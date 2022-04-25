Advertisement

One home reportedly destroyed, several fields burned by grass fire near Merrill, Iowa on Saturday

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEAR MERRILL, Iowa (KTIV) - One home was reportedly destroyed by a fast-moving fire on Saturday just east of Merrill, Iowa, along Lake Avenue.

Seven different fire departments responded to put out the fire, including Merrill Fire & Rescue, Kingsley Fire Department, Le Mars Fire Rescue, Hinton Fire Department, Oyens Volunteer Fire Rescue, Maurice Fire, and Orange City Fire Department.

Farmers also jumped right in to help by using their equipment.

KTIV spoke with a farmer, who said he was on the scene for roughly four hours on Saturday with dozens of other farmers discing the fields to try a slow the flames down.

The Merrill Fire and Rescue Chief says the disc lines from farmers slowed things down to allow them to put out the fire in the 50 mile per hour winds.

