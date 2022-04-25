Advertisement

Sacred Heart Catholic Parish and School looks ahead to new expansion

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people gathered on Sunday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Sioux City, to celebrate a new era for the church and school.

Students, families, staff, and parishioners celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the journey.

The school will add three additional classrooms, a new secured school entrance, school office upgrades, and more space to gather. The Church will expand to add a parish center with a large community room, full kitchen, and more meeting rooms.

The goal is for the project to be complete in 18 months.

“It’s really exciting. I’m excited for our students and our staff to have a much deserved spaces that they’ve been missing. So a wonderful new art room and a band music space, more secured entrance for our our guests, visitors. So it will be a really fun project to see to its completion,” said Kate Connealy, Sacred Heart School Principal.

Sacred Heart Parish has already raised $5.8-million for the project.

