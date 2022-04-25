Sgt. Bluff construction projects will close intersection for several days

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Sergeant Bluff continues to work on road construction projects.

On Monday, April 25, the city closed the north side of the 1st Street and D Street intersection for construction work. On Wednesday, April 27, the city will close the south side of the same intersection.

The closures will last for 10-14 days, depending on the weather, and are needed to install the permanent paver crosswalks.

The south closure will affect school traffic routes.

