Sioux City students learn the dangers of grain bins with up-close training

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Getting trapped inside a grain bin, fill with corn or beans, can be a fatal mistake on the farm. That’s why students got some hands-on training, from rescue crews, on how to save themselves or someone else if they’re trapped.

On Monday, it took just 17 seconds for a student participating in the training to be submerged to their hips. And the instructor says it can take just 30 seconds to be fully submerged under the grain. That’s the danger of grain bins, they can turn into quicksand.

“Relatively quickly... especially if they’ve been there for a while and no one really knows then they can definitely be in a very bad situation,” said Hunter Madison, a senior at West High School.

Joanna Sanchez doesn’t plan on becoming a firefighter, but she says the training is still valuable. And just plain fun.

“I mean, this class is a really big opportunity for people who really want to follow their career here. And it’s also a good fun way to enjoy the last year of your high school career,” said Sanchez.

To extract the students from the corn, firefighters used a series of slats to make a circle and then emptied the corn with a portable auger.

The class also learned about bleeding control and the importance of doing something to stop a bleeding wound, even if the environment isn’t sterile.

Instructors say bleeding wounds can be packed with ripped-up cloth if gauze isn’t available.

