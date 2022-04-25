Some warming to return along with rain chances later this week

**Red Flag Warning for southwestern Siouxland from noon until 8 pm Tuesday**

**Freeze Warning for southeastern Siouxland from 1 am until 8 am Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures stayed quite cool today as clouds are slowly making their way to the east and out of Siouxland.

The nighttime hours will give us a mostly clear sky and the wind will be settling down leading to a chilly night with lows in the upper 20s.

The National Weather Service out of Des Moines feels that the growing season has begun so that means our southeastern counties of the KTIV viewing area are going to be in a Freeze warning tonight into early Tuesday morning because of the widespread frost and freeze that will take place.

The wind is going to change direction for us and that means warmer weather will start moving back in over the next couple of days.

So Tuesday is looking sunny and not quite so windy with highs in the upper 60s for many of us.

More clouds move in by Wednesday but highs continue their upward trajectory as we get into the low 70s.

By Thursday we could see a few thundershowers roll through the area with highs in the upper 60s.

We could continue to see some on and off shower and thunderstorm chances from Friday on into the weekend with highs on Friday in the mid to upper 60s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at this week’s forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

