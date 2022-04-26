Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Lawton Bronson Family Group Smile 5K Color Run

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Iowa (KTIV) - There is going to be a 5K run in Lawton, Iowa.

The Smile 5K Color Run is a chance to remember the life of Bryce Clausen. After the race, people can get some snacks and food and some awards will be passed out.

The Lawton Bronson Family Group Smile 5K Color Run will take place April 30th at 9 a.m. at Lawton High School.

If additional information is needed, you can visit the Faceback page here.

